Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 23,500 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Christian Beedgen sold 10,419 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $209,734.47.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 720,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,260. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

