Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They set a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

