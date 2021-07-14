Susan Daimler Buys 7,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $209,020.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 1,006,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,999. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.