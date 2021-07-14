SVB Financial Group Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.05 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $578.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $204.78 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.02.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 59,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

