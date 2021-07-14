Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

