SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $209,414.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 125.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 182,688,448 coins and its circulating supply is 181,968,017 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

