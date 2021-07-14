Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark Sells 19,039 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 59,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,486. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

