Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

