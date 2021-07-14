Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,772,353 shares of company stock valued at $549,911,354. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Syneos Health by 86.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 330,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.