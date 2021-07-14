Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Shares of NYSE SNPS opened at $278.09 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Insiders have sold a total of 42,273 shares of company stock worth $10,915,794 over the last 90 days.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

