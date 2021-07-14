T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,247,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $844,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $149.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

