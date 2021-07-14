T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) Director Sells $357,388.11 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11.

NYSE:TROW traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,290. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

