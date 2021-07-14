Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Set at $48.26 by Royal Bank of Canada

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) received a $48.26 price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

