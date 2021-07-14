Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $47.50 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

