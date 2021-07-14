Talkspace (NYSE:TALK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Talkspace, Inc. (NYSE:TALK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 5022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

About Talkspace (NYSE:TALK)

Talkspace Inc is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc, formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

