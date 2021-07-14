Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 4,033.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,887,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TINO stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Tamino Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Tamino Minerals
