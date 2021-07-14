Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 4,033.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,887,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TINO stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Tamino Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Mexico. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits Sonora. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc and changed its name to Tamino Minerals Inc in March 2013. Tamino Minerals Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

