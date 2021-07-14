TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Under Armour by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

