TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

WOOF stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

