TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,377 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.