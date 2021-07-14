TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.