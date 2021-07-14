TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

