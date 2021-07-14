TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after acquiring an additional 521,998 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

