TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Autoliv by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Autoliv by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 79,394 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

