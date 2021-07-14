TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 307 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $228,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.