TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.09. TDK has a 12 month low of $99.12 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TDK will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

