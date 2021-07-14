TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $703.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $25,197.38 and $703.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00252890 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,559,564 coins. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

