TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPCS stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.74.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

