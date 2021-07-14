TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TPCS stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 0.74.
About TechPrecision
