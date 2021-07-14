Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 792.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 153,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of HQL stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.