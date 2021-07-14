Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERIC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of ERIC opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $467,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

