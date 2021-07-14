Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $13.02 price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $9,862,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $467,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

