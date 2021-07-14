Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 48,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,946. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 144.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

