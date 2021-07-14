Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.70 by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.68 ($3.16).

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.49 ($2.92) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.69 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.32.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

