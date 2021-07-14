TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.14

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.14 and last traded at C$28.08, with a volume of 263852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

