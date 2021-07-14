Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of TPST stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

