Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,578 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,795. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 895,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,203. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

