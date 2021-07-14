Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.18. Tencent shares last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 3,118,027 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $680.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

