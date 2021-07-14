Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $99,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,557 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 104,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 442,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.80.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

