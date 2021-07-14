Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,608 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.7% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $665.52. The company had a trading volume of 121,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,664,636. The firm has a market cap of $641.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.