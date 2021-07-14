Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.74.

TSLA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $667.41. 140,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,664,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.54, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

