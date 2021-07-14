Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.