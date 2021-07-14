TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $107.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

NYSE TFII opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

