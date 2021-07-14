TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSPG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
