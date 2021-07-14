The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,436,000 after acquiring an additional 387,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,342. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

