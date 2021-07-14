The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,109,500 shares.The stock last traded at $18.68 and had previously closed at $18.69.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

