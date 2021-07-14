The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $100.00 at

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price lifted by from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. ‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $99.83 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

