The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.52

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$89.52 and last traded at C$89.26, with a volume of 2747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.10.

Several research analysts have commented on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

