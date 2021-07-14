The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £174.50 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £164.09 ($214.38).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £125.05 ($163.38) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £133.85. The company has a market capitalization of £21.93 billion and a PE ratio of 438.77. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £108.45 ($141.69) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

