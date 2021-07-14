The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given a $370.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.68.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $375.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $5.82. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

