The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Up 3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 411,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,886,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$181.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Jacques Dessureault acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,515.20.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

