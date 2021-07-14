The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. 62,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

